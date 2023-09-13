Shawn Jeffrey Brassard, 31, of Aitkin, MN, formerly of S. Attleboro, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 21, 2023. On August 17, 2023, an unfortunate incident lead to severe brain trauma and Shawn was placed on life support. Shawn was an organ donor and was kept comfortable until recipients could be found, and then a good friend and some family members said goodbye. Shawn was born August 14, 1992 in Attleboro, MA to Jeffrey Brassard and Amy (Sencabaugh) Brassard. Shawn was employed for the summer at Paulbeck's County Market Grocery Store in the outdoor garden center. It was a good job for him as he loved plants and people. To relax Shawn had the habit of surrounding himself with his potted plants, enjoying the sunshine in his nanna's backyard. Shawn enjoyed reading and writing; poetry; music; Facebook posting; endless, late-night phone conversations with his brother; board games with his nanna and uncle; wrenching with his father; plucking his guitar; rooting for his favorite New England sports teams; gardening; nature; watching Jeopardy with his nonnie; and just hanging out with family and friends who he loved unconditionally. Shawn was always the first one to offer a kind word or loving gesture when someone was down. He was stubborn, protective of those he loved, and he had a sense of humor like no other. He had a way of making his mother and others laugh. We are grieved that his life was cut short, but we are grateful for the time we did have together. He will be forever missed.
Shawn is survived by his parents, Jeffrey (Sandy) Brassard of Aitkin; Amy (Sencabaugh) Brassard of S. Attleboro, MA; brother, Jesse (Courtney) Brassard of Burnsville, MN; half- brother, Jeffrey Jr. Brassard of Aitkin; stepbrother Jake Gruslin of Aitkin; stepbrother, Scott Coit of CT; nanna, Joyce Brassard of Aitkin; nonnie, Elizabeth Chisholm of S. Attleboro, MA; and many relatives and friends.