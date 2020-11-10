Shirle Ann Sherrick, 92, McGregor, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin.
She was born Sept. 3, 1928 in St. Paul to William and Kathleen (Wood) Kobilka. Shirle graduated from Monroe High School in St. Paul in 1946. She was united in marriage to Richard Charles Sherrick on June 23, 1968 in St. Paul. Shirle was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, McGregor, and was very involved in the McGregor Food Shelf. She loved baking, canning and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Shirle was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents; brother, Gary Kobilka; son-in-law, Larry Shemon.
Shirle is survived by her children: Kathleen Shemon, Douglas (Linda) Huspek, Lawrence (Connie) Huspek, Anthony (Connie) Huspek, Michael (Lori) Morrissey, Kim (Bob) Beneke and Ron (Bobbie) Farley; grandchildren: Lawrence Shemon, Michelle Shemon, Shawna DeLaittre, Roberta (Doug) Huspek, William (Katie) Huspek, Ryan (Naomi) Proctor, Kale (Katie) Proctor, Frank Huspek, Katie (Bob) Karsten, Nicole Johnson, Brittany (Thomas) Pompei, Brian, Stephen and Peter Farley; great-grandchildren: Johnny, James, Hank, Edward, Frances, Kaitlyn, Zac, Mason, Nicholas, Alex, Austin, Ava, Toby and Evelyn; two brothers, William (Mary) Kobilka and Nicholas (Jody) Kobilka; two sisters, Marcia (Dick) Ventrilli and Carole (Carl) Ostling; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Services will be Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, McGregor with Father David Forsman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Private interment will be in Pine Needle Cemetery, Shamrock Township. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Services.