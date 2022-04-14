Shirley Mae Zimpel of McGrath, MN died peacefully Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Aitkin Health Services in Aitkin, MN surrounded by her family. She was 90 years old.
Shirley was born April 9, 1931 to Rudolph and Esther Smith in Long Prairie, MN. She graduated from McGrath High School in 1948. She married Robert Zimpel on October 16, 1948 and the two went on to enjoy a 60 year long marriage at their home in McGrath on the Snake River. Together, they created a family of five children, 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Family was everything to Shirley and she enjoyed nothing more than visiting over coffee and treats at her kitchen table. She was very talented and poured much love and detail into every project she made in her garden, at the sewing machine, and within her kitchen. Norwegian Hardanger embroidery was her specialty. Shirley was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her children; Ardel (Harold) Lucht of Finlayson, MN, Dwayne (Kathy) Zimpel of Isle, MN, Brian (Mata) Zimpel of McGrath, MN, Gail (Walter) Jorgensen of Crosby, MN, and Rita (Paul) Gelhar of McGregor, MN, her beloved grandchildren, dear friends, and lifelong neighbors.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert, parents Rudolph and Esther, brother Wendell Smith, sisters Vivian Gunderson and Barbara Thomsen, and grandson Ward Jorgensen.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be held Saturday, May 7th at 11AM at Zion Lutheran Church in McGrath, Minnesota, followed by a luncheon. Private interment will be at the Pliny Cemetery in McGrath.
Shirley's family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the staff and care team at Aitkin Health Services for taking great care to love and respect her throughout her stay.
