Shirley M. (Anderson) Wischmann, 81, Deerwood died Nov. 5, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1939 in Duluth to Arne and Emma (Kohler) Johnson. Shirley married Kenneth Wischmann on Oct. 8, 2000 in Deerwood.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Ken; one son, Jeff (Connie) Anderson, Ramsey; and two grandchildren.
Preceding Shirley in death were her parents; her first husband, David Anderson; two daughters, Traci Anderson and Terri Anderson; and one sister, Carole Lubansky.
No services are being held. Burial will be at Gethsemane Cemetery in New Hope. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.