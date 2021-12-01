Sidney Gustaf Hensel, 79, of Loves Park, IL passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at home surrounded by his wife and family, after a courageous fight with melanoma since 1993. On January 29, 1942, Sid was born on a farm along the Mississippi River in Palisade, MN, to Mae (Tibbetts) and Edwin Hensel. He was the 5th of 12 siblings to be raised on the Hensel Farm. He graduated from Aitkin High School (Home of the Turkey Gobblers) in 1960. He, and his best friend Ron Handt, moved to Rockford, IL for work after graduation, where they met their wives and raised their families. Sid fell in love at first sight with Janice Retha Goebel and married three months later, on September 1, 1962. The Hensel and Handt families have remained close through good times and bad and are still closely connected today.
Before moving to Rockford, Sid was employed as a sawmill worker in MN. He was then employed at various factories in Rockford, including Rockford Products for 10 years and retiring from Elco (Textron) after 35 years as a Large Header Operator.
In 1964 they built their home in "rural Rockford" on Orion Street in Loves Park, where they met lifelong friends, Fern and Wes Alexander. In that home, they raised their two children (Retha and Troy). Their home was always filled with friends, family and laughter.
The lights of his life were his grandchildren (Christine, Drew and Cody) and great grandson (Isaac). He was very excited to meet his next great grandchild in February. Known as Great PeePaw, he could always be found with Jan, cheering on his grandchildren at every sport, scout, musical and school event. He was so proud of each of his grandkids and told anyone that would listen.
Sid's sense of humor was one of a kind. He enjoyed telling jokes and making people laugh. He also enjoyed dancing, playing sports, deer hunting, bowling and playing cards. Sid and Jan belonged to a card club for 50 years that met monthly to play 500 with Joyce and Robert Bagley, Tom and Carol Parr, Egon and Cindy Six and Bob and Pat Bridgeland.
People knew Sid as an avid Minnesota Viking fan that wore his purple colors with pride. When Sid watched his Vikings, Gophers, or Twins, the whole neighborhood could hear him cheering or cussing (depending on the score). Regardless of the outcome, he had his Vikings flag proudly displayed in the front yard.
Sid is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janice; his two children, Retha (Andrew) Elston and Troy Hensel; grandchildren, Christine Romesburg, Drew (Ashley) Akiyama-Elston, Cody (Korinne) Elston; great grandchild, Issac Romesburg; siblings, Shirley Kehn Johnson, Doug Hensel, Rodney Hensel, Paulette (Ed) Torgerson, Steve (Donna) Hensel; sisters-in-law, Cookie Hensel, Marion (Steve) Hutchinson, Mary Goebel, Ruth (Hans) Bruegger; brothers-in-law, Harlan Simonson, Dick Laird, Chuck Stockwell; special cousin, Lynn Nelson (Dawn Lindsey); and many special nieces; nephews; and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Mae and Edwin Hensel and in-laws, Bob and Lucille Goebel; siblings, Lucille Hoge, Leroy (Bev) Hensel, Elizabeth (Chester) Catlin, Harriet Simonson, Joyce Laird, Ken Hensel; sisters-in-law, Mary Hensel, Barb Stockwell, and Connie (Jack) Neblock.
Sid was blessed with so many special lifelong friends. You would find him enjoying meals and laughter at Doc's Diner and Backyard Bar and Grill. He enjoyed Pastor Lisa and their church family at the Roscoe First Congregational Church. Sid requested no service but wanted to make sure everyone knew how much he loved and appreciated all of them. A memorial will be established in Sterling, IL, so he can continue to watch over his family. Sid's family would like to thank Mercy Hospice for their outstanding care they provided for him during his final days. Sid will be greatly missed.