Stanley Gordon Gustin

Stanley G. Gustin, age 87, of Aitkin, died Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Riverwood Healthcare Center. Stan was born March 16, 1935 in Aitkin, Minnesota the son of Tom and Marion (Harris) Gustin. He grew up and attended school in Aitkin, graduating in 1953. He married Joyce (Anderson) Reich on October 19, 1968 in Aitkin and adopted her four children. They lived in the Dam Lake area where they operated the Dam Lake Store for a number of years and built and operated Lone Spruce Turkey Farm until retiring in 2000. He also drove school bus for the Aitkin Public Schools and bartended at Buckhorn Bar in McGregor.

Stan was a member of the Bethesda Lutheran Church of Rossburg and the Dam Lake Sportsman's Club. He served on the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association Board and the Glen Township Board. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, and spending time with friends. He also golfed and shot trap for many years.

To send flowers to the family of Stanley Gustin, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 14
Visitation
Friday, October 14, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bethesda Lutheran Church of Rossburg
35941 350Th Ave
Aitkin, MN 56431
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 14
Memorial Service
Friday, October 14, 2022
11:00AM
Bethesda Lutheran Church of Rossburg
35941 350Th Ave
Aitkin, MN 56431
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Recommended for you