Stanley Gordon Gustin

Stanley G. Gustin, age 87, of Aitkin, died Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the Riverwood Healthcare Center. Stan was born March 16, 1935 in Aitkin, Minnesota the son of Tom and Marion (Harris) Gustin. He grew up and attended school in Aitkin, graduating in 1953. He married Joyce (Anderson) Reich on October 19, 1968 in Aitkin and adopted her four children. They lived in the Dam Lake area where they operated the Dam Lake Store for a number of years and built and operated Lone Spruce Turkey Farm until retiring in 2000. He also drove school bus for the Aitkin Public Schools and bartended at Buckhorn Bar in McGregor.
Stan was a member of the Bethesda Lutheran Church of Rossburg and the Dam Lake Sportsman's Club. He served on the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association Board and the Glen Township Board. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, and spending time with friends. He also golfed and shot trap for many years.
He is survived by his children and spouses: Joseph Reich of Kasilof, AK; Cathy and Brian Anderson of Aitkin; Kristine Wagner of The Villages, FL; T.J. and Tiffany Gustin of Aitkin; Scott and Joy Gustin of St. Cloud; Daughter-in-law: Kathy Reich; 21 grandchildren; many great grandchildren. Sisters and brother-in-law: Lavonne Randa of Alexandria, MN; Sharon Gustin and Carol (Mike) Ahonen of Aitkin. He is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce, son Michael Reich, his parents, and brother-in-law, Gene Randa.
A memorial service will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Bethesda Lutheran Church at Rossburg with Lorelie Robinson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Saron Cemetery at Dam Lake. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
