Stanley Robert Mickelson

Stanley "Stan" Mickelson died on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at his home in rural Isle. He was 73 years old.
Stanley (Stan) Robert Mickelson was born in Mora, MN on November 3, 1948 to Oliver and Adeline Mickelson of McGrath, MN. He attended McGrath school and graduated in 1966. He began working at Prudential Insurance and lived in South Minneapolis. In April of 1968, Stan proudly entered the United States Navy. He served on USS Somers DDG 34 during the Vietnam War. He continued his service until honorably discharged on April 4th, 1972. He went to work for Onan and lived in Moundsview, MN.
In 1974, Stan returned to Isle, worked at Lakeside Motors for Gunnard and Agnes Hornquist, and started milking cows. He happily milked cows until August 10, 2001. Following that, Stan continued to raise beef cattle and farm while working for Isle Schools. In 2016, he retired, but continued to work the land.
Stan met Denise Nelson in the winter of 1972. They were married on October 8, 1977. Their love is ever lasting. He loved ANYTHING to do with family and farming. He enjoyed fishing, but farming came first. Stan's pride and joy were his two sons Ben and Russ, his two wonderful daughter-in-laws, Jenny and Brooke, and his five beloved grandchildren. He was a faithful member of Holden Lutheran Church and the American Legion. All family was very important to Stan. Stan died doing what he loved most, on the land he loved most, with God at his side.
Stan is preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Adeline Mickelson and brother-in-law John Herubin.
He is survived by his wife Denise of 45 years, sons; Benjamin (Jennifer) and Russell (Brooke), grandchildren-Miranda(11), Kyleigh(11), Leif(8), Makenna(4), Everlee(1), and his trusted dog Trixie(7), sisters-Joanne Herubin of McGrath, Sharon Cooper (David) of Wealthwood, Lorraine Glazier of St. Louis Park, brothers- Donald (Karen) of Isanti, Lester (Denise) of Oak Grove, Duane (Marianne) of Blaine, Allen (Debra) of Cottage Grove, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
God looked down on the earth he created and said, "I need a caretaker" and so God made a Farmer.
A Celebration of Life was held on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 5 until 8 P.M. at Holden Lutheran Church.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Holden Lutheran Church with Ministers Susan Lyback, SAM and Marty Berg, SAM officiating.
Burial was held at Holden Lutheran Cemetery with military honors provided by the Isle Honor Guard.
