Stanley “Stan” Heath Van Epps, 73, Aitkin, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at his home.
He was born June 18, 1947 in Rockford, Illinois to Walter and Jennie Van Epps. Stan graduated from the U of M and worked for the MN DNR Fish and Wildlife in Aitkin. He was a member of The National Wild Turkey Federation. Stan enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, going to Twins games, gardening, canning and especially spending time with his family. Stan will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marius “Mossy” and Connie Holm; sister-in-law, Rita Lamke; nephew, Reese Holm and baby niece, Kathy.
Stan is survived by three daughters: Brenda (Chris Seidel) Larson, Brainerd; Jennifer (Nick) Elmquist, Brimson and Tammy (Jami) Packer, Aitkin; grandchildren: Krystal (Jesse) Larson, Kayla (Courtnie) Larson, Devin (Amber) Larson, Austin Elmquist, Spencer (Emma) Packer, Aaron Elmquist, Brittany (Brock) Packer and Andrew Elmquist; great-grandchildren, Dixie Merrell, Finley Larson (due June 2021) and Baby Packer (due Nov. 2021); sister, Sharon Van Epps; other relatives: Roddy Larson Jr., Aitkin; Paul Holm, Fergus Falls; Bob Lamke, Palisade; Laurie Holm, Big Fork and Barbara Amundson, Aitkin; several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Services will be Saturday, May 1 at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Aitkin with Pastor David Becker officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m.service at the church. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.