Stephanie Lynn Misquadace "Biidaabanookwe"

Stephanie Lynn Misquadace, "Biidaabanookwe", 36, of Plymouth, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 in North Memorial Hospital, Robbinsdale. She was born August 28, 1985 in Robbinsdale to Carlos Tellez and Anita Misquadace. Stephanie loved hiking, fishing and anything outdoors. She especially loved spending time with her children. Stephanie will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Stephanie is preceded in death by her brothers, Brandon and Wesley; grandparents, Walter Misquadace and Agnes Chief; aunts and uncles, Wanda, Walter, Bradley and Bryan Misquadace.

