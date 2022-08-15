Stephanie Lynn Misquadace, "Biidaabanookwe", 36, of Plymouth, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 in North Memorial Hospital, Robbinsdale. She was born August 28, 1985 in Robbinsdale to Carlos Tellez and Anita Misquadace. Stephanie loved hiking, fishing and anything outdoors. She especially loved spending time with her children. Stephanie will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Stephanie is preceded in death by her brothers, Brandon and Wesley; grandparents, Walter Misquadace and Agnes Chief; aunts and uncles, Wanda, Walter, Bradley and Bryan Misquadace.
Stephanie is survived by her parents, Anita Misquadace of Big Sandy-McGregor and Carlos Tellez of Isle; children, Donte, Darious, Kyra, Kenzleigh and Kadence; siblings, Lindsey (Jason) Berg of Palisade, Sheila Misquadace of East Lake, Michael Misquadace of Faribault, Keith Misquadace of Sawyer, Brenda Tellez of Minneapolis and Daisy Tellez of Minneapolis; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Tribal Rites will be held Wednesday, August 17, at 10 AM at the East Lake Community Center with Bradley Harrington officiating. Visitation will begin at Dusk on Tuesday, August 16 at the East Lake Community Center. Burial will be in St. Mary and Joseph Cemetery, Sawyer. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.
