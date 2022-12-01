Steven "Rookie" Paul Nordean, 63, of Aitkin, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his home. He was born February 2, 1959 in Aitkin to Robert and Doris (Hanson) Nordean. While at Aitkin High School Rookie played football, basketball, and baseball, he graduated in 1977. He attended St. Cloud Vo-Tech and studied accounting. He was hired by Gravelle's Plumbing and Heating as their bookkeeper but did not like being in the office stuck at a desk so in 1987 he attained his Journeyman Plumbers license. He worked for many local companies including Monse's, Fenner's, Larson's, Pike's, Lundberg's, Northern Air, and Gravelle's Plumbing and Heating. Rookie recently retired from working as a plumber. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Sons of the American Legion, and First Lutheran Church. He enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, playing softball, and being with friends. He was very proud of and loved his children and granddaughter very much. He was always a happy, kind, giving, gentle person with a smile that would light up a room and anyone that met him, loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Doris Nordean and his brother: Dale Nordean.
Rookie is survived by his daughter: Bailey Nordean of Sherburn, MN.
Son: Drew Nordean of Chandler, AZ.
Granddaughter: Navy Rae
Many other special relatives and friends who mourn his passing.
Funeral Service will be 11:00am - Saturday, December 3, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Aitkin. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Go to: www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin.
To send flowers to the family of Steven "Rookie" Nordean, please visit Tribute Store.