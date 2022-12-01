Steven "Rookie" Nordean

Steven "Rookie" Paul Nordean, 63, of Aitkin, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his home. He was born February 2, 1959 in Aitkin to Robert and Doris (Hanson) Nordean. While at Aitkin High School Rookie played football, basketball, and baseball, he graduated in 1977. He attended St. Cloud Vo-Tech and studied accounting. He was hired by Gravelle's Plumbing and Heating as their bookkeeper but did not like being in the office stuck at a desk so in 1987 he attained his Journeyman Plumbers license. He worked for many local companies including Monse's, Fenner's, Larson's, Pike's, Lundberg's, Northern Air, and Gravelle's Plumbing and Heating. Rookie recently retired from working as a plumber. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Sons of the American Legion, and First Lutheran Church. He enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, playing softball, and being with friends. He was very proud of and loved his children and granddaughter very much. He was always a happy, kind, giving, gentle person with a smile that would light up a room and anyone that met him, loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Doris Nordean and his brother: Dale Nordean.

To send flowers to the family of Steven "Rookie" Nordean, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 3
Visitation
Saturday, December 3, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
First Lutheran Church
107 2nd Street SE
Aitkin, MN 56431
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 3
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 3, 2022
11:00AM
First Lutheran Church
107 2nd Street SE
Aitkin, MN 56431
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you