Stuart Frank Van Santen, age 79, passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, in Aitkin Minnesota after a long trek through the damnable abyss of dementia. He was born to William and Marian (Goodman) Van Santen on November 9, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois. At the age of five his family moved to Minneapolis. Stuart attended Minneapolis Public Schools and graduated from Southwest High School in Minneapolis, having many adventures and making many life-long friends along the way. After high school he attended the Minneapolis College of Art and Design as well as the University of Minnesota where he graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.
Stuart married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Carls, in 1965. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp Reserves for six years. After his service and several years working in advertising, he and Bonnie pursued their dream of a life well-lived by moving to a small dairy farm in central Minnesota and starting a family that grew to four children, all of whom Stuart loved fiercely and unconditionally. In 1984 Stuart and his family moved to Chandler, Arizona. After more than a decade of service to the Chandler Unified School District where he had risen to the level of Director of Support Services, Stuart retired and returned to Minnesota, settling in the Aitkin area with Bonnie and son Josh to be closer to family and to enjoy fishing, woodworking and reading, but most of all to celebrate his love of nature.
Stuart is survived by his beloved and loving wife of 56 years, Bonnie and his four children: Lucas (Michelle) of Minnetonka, Katrina (Tracy Smith) Zwolinski of Meeker, Colorado, Joshua of Aitkin and Andrew (Sherri) of Aitkin and by his nine grandchildren: Hannah, Meranda, Margaret, Jack, Aren, Aerwen, Kayla, Haylee and John; and by his brother, William Van Santen of Batavia, IL and Marco Island, FL and by his sister, Lenore Van Santen of Brookfield, WI. He is preceded in death by his parents. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials are strongly preferred to Riverwood Healthcare Foundation of Aitkin, Minnesota, to honor the amazing work done in his adopted hometown, but will also be celebrated to the charity of your choice. Arragements are with the Cremation Society of Minnesota.
To plant a tree in memory of Stuart Van Santen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.