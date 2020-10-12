Susan A. Smith, Tamarack, passed away on Oct. 5 after a strong short battle with cancer.
She was born July 23, 1960 in St. Paul. She devoted her career to long term care and worked at Villa Vista in Cromwell for more than 17 years. She loved nature, rock picking, fishing, and most of all, animals.
She is survived by two daughters: Angelina Smith and Leah Greenwood; three precious grandchildren, Shane, Alyssah, and Cheyenne; sisters: Diane (Art) Brier, Kathy Zehoski (Dave), Dawn (Dan) Foerster, and Char (Carey) Brusseau; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Bret.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lily Smith; brother, Bill; and sister Bobbie.
There will be a celebration of life at the Village Pump Saloon on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. Sue requested no services. Memorials are preferred to your favorite pet rescue organization.