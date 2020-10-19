Sylvia Karen Cairl, 79, Aitkin, passed away Thursday, Oct.15, 2020 in Boundary Waters Care Center, Ely.
She was born June 21, 1941 in St. Paul to Kristian and Elvira (Nelsen) Rocknem. Sylvia was united in marriage to Jack Cairl on Aug. 2, 1959 in St. Paul.
Sylvia worked as a bookkeeper for Riverwood Healthcare Center for 28 years. She was a member as well as past president of Lions and was very active in Assemblies of God Church of Aitkin. Sylvia will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; grandson, Zachary; and brother, Kenneth Rocknem.
Sylvia is survived by her children: Terrance Cairl, Aitkin, Pamela (Tom) Brittell, Eveleth, Jack (Jodie) Cairl, Willow River and Kristin Wein, Aitkin.
Services will be Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 1 p.m. in Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Aitkin. To leave an online condolence, go to www.srtfuneral.com.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.