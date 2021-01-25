Terre Lynn Braatz, 64, Aitkin, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at
Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.
Terre was born May 3, 1956. Terre worked many years as a registered nurse.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Jack Bredick; her parents, Arold Carl and Anita (Howard) Marohn; brother, James.
Terre is survived by her husband, Walter Braatz; siblings, Tom, Fallon, Nevada; Robert, Zimmerman; Steven (Diane), Elk River; stepchildren: Brenda (Jerry) Furey, Dawn Becker, Pam Nelson and Ronald Braatz; sister-in-law, Marilyn Marohn; other family and friends.
Funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service at Lord of Glory Lutheran Church, 15550 190th Ave. NW in Elk River. Burial will be at Orono Cemetery in Elk River.
Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com.