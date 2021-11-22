Terrea Stulc Efram, of Coon Rapids, passed away at Mercy Hospital on November 12, 2021. She was 69 years old.
Terrea was born in Mora, Minnesota on November 18, 1951, to Marvin and Ida Mae Stulc. She grew up in McGrath and graduated from McGrath Consolidated in 1969. After high school she attended Northwestern Nursing School and graduated in 1972 and moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 1978 she moved to Coon Rapids, Minnesota where she lived until she passed.
On September 20, 1980, she married Roger Efram. She worked as a registered nurse in the ICCU at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota and was a member of the Presbyterian Church of the Master in Coon Rapids, Minnesota where she was passionate about her ministry serving in various leadership roles over the years and taking her as far away as Romania on a youth missions trip.
She always enjoyed her semi-annual nurses' get togethers. Terrea loved spending time with family, fishing, going to the Lake in Finlayson and the farm in McGrath. She enjoyed playing cards and crocheting in her free time.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Ida Mae Stulc; brothers, Merwin Stulc of St. Paul, MN, Bruce Stulc of McGrath, MN, and brother-in-law, Dean Woodward of Fridley, MN.
Terrea is survived by her husband Roger Efram of Coon Rapids, MN; children, David (Briana) Efram of Champlin, MN, Michael (Erika) Efram of Siloam Springs, AR, Roger Efram of Hiwasse, AR; siblings, Dennis (Marcella) Stulc of Anoka, MN, Carol Woodward of Fridley, MN, Bryon (Darilyn) Stulc of Mora, MN, Monty (Kathie) Stulc of McGrath, MN; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Stulc of St. Paul, MN, and Diane Stulc of McGrath, MN, grandchildren; Elsie, Allan, Jessica (Chance), Brandon, Alyson, and Dustin; great-grandchildren, Clover, Beau and Avian; and many nieces, nephews, and god-children.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Presbyterian Church of the Master in Coon Rapids, MN preceded by a visitation at 10 a.m. and followed by a luncheon.
