Terry James Huse, age 69, Aitkin, died on Aug. 1, 2021 at his home.
He was born Jan. 7, 1952 to James and Arlene (Nelson) Huse. Terry was an avid bowler and was an Aitkin area youth bowling coach.
Terry is survived by one son, James Huse, Aitkin; two daughters, Tammy (Paul Harrell) Thomas, Purdon, Texas, and Jeannette (Jeff) Laird, Papillon, Nebraska; two brothers, Daryl Huse, Fairmont, and Roger (Linda) Huse, Dodge City, Iowa; one sister, Sharon Huse, Sherburne; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Preceding Terry in death are his parents; his wife, Nina; and one brother, Alan Huse.
A Memorial Gathering was held Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at the New Food Pavilion at the Aitkin Fairgrounds.
Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.