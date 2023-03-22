Terry W. Hite

Terry W. Hite, aged 78 years, of Aitkin, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family after a short but aggressive fight with Pancreatic Cancer on March 16 th 2023.

A gathering of friends and family was held Sunday 3/19/23 from 4-6pm at First Lutheran Church. 107 2 nd St SE, Aitkin, MN 56431 with a memorial service on Monday 3/20/23 from 11-12 followed by a luncheon at the church.

