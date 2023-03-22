Terry W. Hite, aged 78 years, of Aitkin, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family after a short but aggressive fight with Pancreatic Cancer on March 16 th 2023.
A gathering of friends and family was held Sunday 3/19/23 from 4-6pm at First Lutheran Church. 107 2 nd St SE, Aitkin, MN 56431 with a memorial service on Monday 3/20/23 from 11-12 followed by a luncheon at the church.
Terry was born 2/18/1945 in Orlando, FL., being in a military (Army) family, he moved to many places around the world throughout his amazing life, from places like Germany, Tennessee, New Mexico, Arkansas and Finally Minnesota. He was an Army man himself.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry & Claudine Hite. He is survived by his brother Bruce (Tennessee), wife, Barbara (Ackerson) Hite, his four children, Terrance 'Craig' Hite (Ohio), Angela (Leon) Hill (Ohio), Kelly (Kurt) Hagestuen (Aitkin) & Jennifer Hite also of Aitkin, MN. His eight grandchildren whom he was extremely proud of, nieces and nephews and many friends and extended family.
Terry is known for his infectious smile and amazingly kind heart. Known to many as an adopted dad, grandpa, brother and friend. He loved everyone wholly and unapologetically. He was known for his love of Baseball and to some lucky young men he was known as Coach, an honor he absolutely loved. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Memorials can be sent to CaringBridge.org or to the family at 703 Minnesota Ave S., Aitkin, MN 56431 or the charity of your choosing. Thank you!
