Theodore “Ted” Carl Anderson, 60, Aitkin, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.
He was born July 14, 1960 in Aitkin to Glen and Vivian (Peterson) Anderson. After graduating high school he earned his A.A. degree. He was employed at Aitkin Health Services. Ted was an avid Minnesota Wild fan, he had a passion for music, and his grandchildren were his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Ted is survived by his wife, Donna, Aitkin; children: Tony and Emma, Aitkin; Mandy, Aitkin; Ally (Eric), Brainerd; his best friend, Lennon; grandchildren: Adalee, Aycen, Taylor and grand-dog, Nala; brothers and sisters: Bob and Jim, Nancy and Harvey, Betty and Russ, Tim and Valerie, Mary and Chris; and many other special relatives and friends.
A celebration of Ted life will be planned at a later date.
