Theodore Brian Simonson, 94, passed away Friday, May 28 at his home in rural McGrath with his loving family by his side.
Theodore “Ted” was born Nov. 21, 1926 to Axel and Anna (Reppen) Simonson at the family farm in Seavey Township northwest of McGrath. He enjoyed many adventures, too numerous to talk about here, with his family of 11 siblings. He was drafted by the U.S. Army before graduating high school. During boot camp WWII ended. Ted returned to McGrath High School and graduated valedictorian of his class in 1946. He was drafted by the Army again to prepare to serve during the Korean Conflict and he was stationed in the Alaskan Territory. After leaving the Army, Ted made his way back to Minnesota and returned home to work in the family logging business. He was active with the community baseball team. He met the love of his life, Bunny Henkel, on New Year’s Eve in 1958. Ted was active in the farmer’s union and he represented them at a convention in Washington D.C. Ted and Bunny were married Aug. 1, 1959. They bought large parcels of land in the Jewett Township area east of Malmo. Ted drove school bus for a short time and was self-employed the majority of his life. He logged, sawed lumber, raised beef cattle, had a gravel pit, hauled a lot of gravel in his lifetime, he also helped build roads in the local area. Ted and Bunny raised six children in Jewett Township. They had a wonderful life together. Ted served on the Aitkin Soil and Water Conservation District in the 1970s and 80s, serving as a precipitation observer for them for over 50 years into his 90’s. Ted served on the school board for the McGregor-McGrath School District for many years. He worked very hard to provide for his family, but he managed to make time for them too. He loved to travel with his family when he was able to take a break from working. Family was the most important thing to Ted and Bunny.
Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Bunny; his parents; his brothers: Allan, Lloyd, David, Lee, Alvin and sister:,Helen,Bonnie andLydia.
Ted is survived by his loving children: Viana (Chris) Pederson, Foley; Brian (Laurie) Simonson, Malmo; Amy (Brian) Trelstad, McGrath; Julie (Gene) Orbeck, McGrath; Ross (Lara) Simonson, River Falls, Wisconsin and Cory (Kaye) Simonson, McGrath; 16 grandchildren: Shawn (Sheryl), Gina (Keaton), Adam, Wade, Eddy, Zack, Joey, Ellie, Nick, Evan, Jordan, Johannah, Jaydon, Abby, Andrew and Brody; 10 great-grandchildren: Brett, Sara, Tyson, Liam, Alex, Arden, Makayah, Madalee, Ethen and Tobias; his brother, Harlan and his wife Harriet; his sister, MaryAnn; his brother, Paul and his wife Karen; and his sister-in-law, Carol; his sister-in-law, Ruthie and her husband, Roland; his sisters-in-law, Joanne; and Lois. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 7, 2021 at Holden Lutheran Church with Minister Sue Lyback officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Military honors are being provided by the Isle Honor Guard.
Please consider donating to the Red Cross blood drives as a memorial to Ted, he donated over 11 gallons of blood in his lifetime.
Arrangements by Dresser Methven Funeral and Cremation Services, Mora.