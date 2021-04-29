Theodore Alan Twistol, Alan, 84, Blaine, went home to the Lord on March 27, 2021.
Alan died at the White Pine Assisted Living where he had resided for the past four years after battling bladder cancer.
Alan was born in Aitkin County to Theodore and Hazel Twistol. Alan graduated from McGregor High School, attended the University of Minnesota for two years. He joined the Army and spent two years in Europe.
Alan worked for many years as a carpenter for many of the major construction companies in the Twin Cities that built bridges and the IDS building.
He was a very proud member of the Carpenter’s Union for over 60 years.
Alan was an avid hunter and fisherman and delighted in teaching others these great sports. Alan retired to his home in McGregor to enjoy many new hobbies. He liked having company and was a great host. He specialized in rhubarb and apple pies, both made from scratch!
Alan is survived by daughter, Roxanne; friend, Kurt Walter; granddaughter, Emily Gormanson; friend, Mike Schroeder; sister, Marjorie Smith, Arizona; ex-wife and friend, Joyce; friend, James Rafferty and long-time friends and neighbors, Tom and Jane VanderMey of Aitkin. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their children.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Hazel Twistol; sisters: Yvonne (Schendel), Betty (Mihevic), Beverly (Sheldon), Jeanne (Foster), Mary (Law) and Karen (Erikkla).
The family wishes to thank the staff at White Pine, Oak Grove Hospice and the Minneapolis VA Hospital staff for the selfless care in the last few days of his life.
A celebration of life will be held at the McGregor VFW on Aug. 21, 2021 from 1-4 p.m.
