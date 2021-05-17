Thomas Henry Ashton, 89, Aitkin, died Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Pastor Paul Andell will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Aitkin.
Military honors will be accorded by the Palisade VFW Post #1721 and Hill City Legion Post #340.
To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Ashton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.