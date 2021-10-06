Thomas C. Anderson of McGregor, Mn. formerly of Minneapolis lost his battle with Cancer 9/28/21 at the age of 82. Loving husband, father & grandfather. He is survived by the love of his life of 54 years, Darlene and four sons and 2 daughters, Joel, Garrin, John & Scott, Carrie & Becky. 2 sisters, Sue & Jan. Preceded in death by his parents; Carl & Mary, Infant son, John Thomas, 2 sisters, Pat & Kathleen. He couldn't say enough about the care & kindness at Riverwood Healthcare. On his birthday while getting a cancer infusion, the curtain came open & there stood 3 or 4 nurses with a cupcake, singing Happy Birthday to him. I asked what did you do? He said, "I almost cried." He was so touched. Tom was the maker of quality cabinets & fine furniture. He also excelled as a Realtor in Mlps. His dream was to have his own shop on his own land. That dream came true when we moved to McGregor. He saw beauty here, he would say "Look Dar, isn't that beautiful?" He loved the lake, the solitude, Bean Bags, Good Friends & winning at the Casino! He was our rock, always ready to help. Sweet Dreams! A memorial service will be held Thurs. Oct. 14, at 11 am, with visitation at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family Catholic Church in McGregor. Lunch will be at Bann's following the service.
