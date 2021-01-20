Thomas Earl Doty, 72, Pillager, passed away at his home after a long hard struggle with kidney cancer.
Tom was born in Bemidji to Denvy and Doris (Sarff) Doty. He worked for PG&E in California for 24 years as a power plant operator. Once he moved back home to Minnesota, he worked at Craguns for nine years in grounds maintenance. He was a veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam.
Tom enjoyed creating, fixing things, inventing gardening and fishing. He loved life, music and playing musical instruments. He was a man of God and devoted his life to his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lois; mother, Doris; sons, Matthew (Rosie) Doty and Daniel (Kelly) Doty; stepsons, James (Sami) Klinkner and Joel (Nick) Klinkner; siblings: Linda (Scott) Peterson, Lois (Mike Mulcahy) Doty, Jerry (Carol) Doty and Cheryl (John) Forse; grandchildren: Catarina, James, Cameron, Owen and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Skyler and William; in-laws: Hal Totz, Harry Totz, Sheryl (Tim) Doyle and David Totz; many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his father; and his first wife, Kathy.
A memorial service for Tom will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Halvorson Taylor Life Events Center (512 S Eighth St., Brainerd). Visitation will be from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.