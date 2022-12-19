Thomas H. Gravelle, 82, Aitkin, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Aicota Health Care Center in Aitkin.
Funeral services are pending with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home of Aitkin. www.srtfuneral.com
