Thomas "Tom" Dale Larson, age 67, of Aitkin, formerly of Maple Grove, passed away at his Farm Island Lake home on Friday, June 24, 2022 with his family by his side. Thomas was born February 26, 1955 in Minneapolis to Loren "Dale" and Carol (Mero) Larson. Tom was united in marriage with D'Ette Preusse on September 27, 1975 in Brooklyn Center. An avid outdoorsman, Tom enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, and ice fishing with his family and friends. He loved living in the cabin he built on Farm Island Lake and especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and the family's dogs. He was a lifelong carpenter and exceptional craftsman who took great pride in the work he did. Tom will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Preceded in death by his parents Dale and Carol, and nephew John Albert Anderson. Survived by his beloved wife, D'Ette; children, Thomas Jr. (Kelly), Melissa (Chuck) Campbell, and Micheal; 8 grandchildren, Kate, Julianna, Ryan, Jackson, Paisley, Aaron, Willow and Kairi; sisters Loralee (Chris) Anderson and Sandra (Jack) McHugh.
Services will be Friday, July 1st at 11 AM in Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bennettville Cemetery, Hazelton Township. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorenson- Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
