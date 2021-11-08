Thomas "Tom" James Oxborough, 65, of Palisade, formerly of Minneapolis, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 4, 2021. He was born July 25, 1956 in Minneapolis to Edward and Fern (Rollie) Oxborough. Tom was a veteran of The United States Marine Corps Tom was united in marriage to Patricia Sue Anderson on June 2, 1984 in Minneapolis. Tom was a Minneapolis Fire Fighter for 27+ years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially spending time with his grandchildren who were the apple of his eye. Tom will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Oxborough; 2 daughters, Jodi (Joseph) Harwig and Jennifer Jerulle; 3 grandchildren, Elizabeth, Vincent and Dominic; 2 brothers, Roger (Patti) Oxborough and Kevin (Mary) Oxborough; sister, Karen (Dale) Laue; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held Saturday, November 13, from 11 AM until 2 PM at the Rustic Trail, 204 Main Street, Palisade. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.