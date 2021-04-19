Thomas ‘Tom’ Mjelde

Thomas “Tom” Roy Mjelde, 83, Aitkin, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin.
He was born Nov. 2, 1937 in Thief River Falls to Harry and Elizabeth “Alice” (Johnsrud) Mjelde. Tom is a veteran of the United States Air Force who served from 1955-1959. Tom was united in marriage to Katherine Schultz on Jan. 31, 1981 in Golden Valley. Tom worked in the United States Forestry Service in Alaska, California and Montana. Tom moved to Minnesota and started a furniture business with his wife, Kathy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, the mountains, flowers, winters in Florida and especially spending time with his family. Tom will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mike; and three brothers.
Tom is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; two daughters, Becky (John) Williams and Kim Wood; one son, John (Kim) Barnes; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
To honor Tom’s wishes, no services will be held. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-
Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.