Thomas Winfield Demenge

Thomas Winfield Demenge, 68, of Tamarack, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his home. He was born December 18, 1953 in Aitkin to Winfield and Lillian (Horner) Demenge. Thomas was a trucker for Tony Nistler Trucking of McGregor. Most recently, Thomas was a volunteer driver for Arrowhead Transit. Thomas's true love however, was farming. He enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, visiting with friends and especially spending time with his grandkids. Thomas will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Carrie Ann; granddaughter, Lola and daughter-in-law, Jessica.

Thomas is survived by his significant other, Kathy Sellers of Tamarack; children, Thomas (Trish) Demenge of Marksville, Louisiana, Anthony Sellers of Tamarack, Patrick (Bethany) Sellers of McGregor, Dana Demenge of Duluth and Sally Seybold of McGregor; grandchildren, C.J., Allen, Pooquawn, Tyre, Calvin, Mitchell, Cooper, Rylie, Makenna, Amelia and Ziva; 1 great grandchild; siblings, Timothy (Sue) Demenge of Osceola, Wisconsin, Cindy (Jeff) Hauser of McGregor, Wendy (Ed) Hamilton of McGregor, Sam (Cheryl) Demenge of McGregor of McGregor and Leighanne Campbell of McGregor; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; fur babies, Andy, Julia, Greta and Puppy.

Services will be Sunday, June 12, at 1 PM in McGregor Funeral Home, McGregor with Pastor Joel Seibel officiating. Visitation will be from 11 AM until the 1 PM service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lansford Cemetery, McGregor. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.

