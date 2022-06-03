Timothy Eugene Christenson, 63, of Crosby, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 23, 2022. He was born February 2, 1959 in Crookston to Marvin and Winsome (Caudle) Christenson. Tim earned his GED in 1978 and joined the National Guard. After serving, he attended Central Lakes College for welding and fabricating. He worked in many towns in the lakes area. Tim felt the most alive when he was riding his motorcycle with his sons and friends. Tim enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He had the cheesiest jokes and a non-forgettable laugh. He always had a quick "comeback" to any situation. Tim married Liz Switzer in 1979. Together they had 2 children, Beth Ann Jones and Anthony "Tony" Christenson. In 2000, Tim married Diane Kelash. Together, they had a son, Jacob Christenson.
Tim is survived by his wife, Diane; 2 sons, Anthony (Miranda) Christenson of Brainerd and Jacob Christenson of Bigfork; daughter, Beth Ann Jones of Brainerd; 2 brothers, Mavin (Lisa) Christenson of Arkansas and Peter (Glenda) Christenson of Arizona; 2 sisters, Marvadene "Chris" (Bob) Aakhus of Texas and Pat (Bob) Nicko of Aitkin; 7 grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends.
A Celebration of Tim's Life will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 11-2 pm at The Landing.
To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Christenson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.