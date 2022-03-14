Timothy Eugene Christenson, 63, of Crosby, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 23, 2022. He was born February 2, 1959 in Crookston to Marvin and Winsome (Caudle) Christenson. Tim earned his GED in 1978 and joined the National Guard. After serving, he attended Central Lakes College for welding and fabricating. He worked in many towns in the lakes area. Tim felt the most alive when he was riding his motorcycle with his sons and friends. Tim enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He had the cheesiest jokes and a non-forgettable laugh. He always had a quick "comeback" to any situation. Tim married Liz Switzer in 1979. Together they had 2 children, Beth Ann Jones and Anthony "Tony" Christenson. In 2000, Tim married Diane Kelash. Together, they had a son, Jacob Christenson.
Tim is survived by his wife, Diane; 2 sons, Anthony (Miranda) Christenson of Brainerd and Jacob Christenson of Bigfork; daughter, Beth Ann Jones of Brainerd; 2 brothers, Mavin (Lisa) Christenson of Arkansas and Peter (Glenda) Christenson of Arizona; 2 sisters, Marvadene "Chris" (Bob) Aakhus of Texas and Pat (Bob) Nicko of Aitkin; 7 grandchildren; nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends. A Celebration of Tim's Life will be held in the Spring. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
