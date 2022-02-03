Timothy Scott Rehse, 66, previously of Aitkin, passed away Monday, January 24th, 2022. He was born December 5, 1955 in Cokato, Minnesota to Mick and Dwanna Rehse. He grew up in Howard Lake, Minnesota until 1966, when his family moved to Aitkin. He graduated from Aitkin High School in 1974. He joined the US Marines and then the US Air Force, serving 17 years. He was united in marriage to Tammy Hoge in Aitkin. Because of his years of military service he raised his family in several locations throughout the US, including Minnesota, Arizona and Michigan. He spent the last few years of his life residing in Maine. Tim enjoyed fishing, crafting, reading and was a devoted member of AA and serving others in need. Tim is survived by his children, Dwanna (Robert) Packard and John (Anna) Rehse, his grandchildren Christopher, Ian, Tammy and Hannah, siblings Linda (Sam) Santilli, Debbie (Dean) Johnson, Pam (Jerry) Rikala, several nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Tammy and daughter Carma. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. His final wish was to come home to rest in Aitkin.
