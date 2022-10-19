Todd Louis Johnson

Todd Louis Johnson, 61, of Palisade, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home. He was born January 18, 1961 in Aitkin to Donald and Valerie (Wencl) Johnson. Todd grew up in rural Palisade and embraced a passion for the outdoors, including fishing and hunting. In recent years, he enjoyed feeding deer in his yard and having a garden. Todd was a part of the family logging business since he started working as a teenager and over the years also learned how to build log homes by working with his dad. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and his faithful companion "Shorty". He will be dearly missed.

Todd is preceded in death by his mother, Valerie Netland.

To send flowers to the family of Todd Johnson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 21
Visitation
Friday, October 21, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
411 Main Street
Palisade, MN 56469
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 21
Funeral Service
Friday, October 21, 2022
11:00AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
411 Main Street
Palisade, MN 56469
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you