Todd Louis Johnson, 61, of Palisade, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home. He was born January 18, 1961 in Aitkin to Donald and Valerie (Wencl) Johnson. Todd grew up in rural Palisade and embraced a passion for the outdoors, including fishing and hunting. In recent years, he enjoyed feeding deer in his yard and having a garden. Todd was a part of the family logging business since he started working as a teenager and over the years also learned how to build log homes by working with his dad. He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and his faithful companion "Shorty". He will be dearly missed.
Todd is preceded in death by his mother, Valerie Netland.
Todd is survived by his children, Karen Johnson and Craig (Jessica) Johnson; father, Donnie Johnson; grandchildren, Jade, Jeremiah and Joseph; sisters, Tiffany Johnson and Valerie (Kristine) Johnson; other relatives and friends.
Services will be Friday, October 21st at 11 AM in Bethel Lutheran Church, Palisade with Pastor Ed Sornberger officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Woodland Cemetery, McGregor. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
