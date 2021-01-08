Travis Arlen Turner, 29, Aitkin, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at his home.
He was born May 8, 1991 in Crosby to Larry and Lilly (Johnson) Turner. Travis loved working on anything with an engine from dirt bikes to trucks. Travis will be missed by all who knew him.
Travis is survived by his parents, Larry and Lilly Turner; siblings: Angie (Jay) Fort, Jody Turner, Jeffrey Turner, Misty Dale, Holly (Andrew) Christensen and Amber Turner; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Travis’ life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.