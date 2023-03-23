Velores J. Filer, 94 of Aitkin, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at her home on Nord Lake. Velores was born February 22, 1929 in Halstad, MN, the daughter of Richard and Minda (Larson) Olson. The family left the farm in 1939 and moved to Rockford, Illinois where her father worked for a machine tool company during the War. Vel attended schools in Rockford and graduated from West High in 1946, she was working for the Bell Telephone Company as an operator when the War ended.

The Olson family moved to California where they built their home in Costa Mesa. She worked in Marketing and Advertising and was the Secretary of the California and Nevada Bottlers Association. Vel met the love of her life, Paul Filer, at the Pepsi Cola Company in Santa Ana and they were married June 5, 1957 in Las Vegas, NV. Paul and Vel lived in Dallas, Kansas City and back to California at the Pepsi Cola parent company in Los Angeles.

