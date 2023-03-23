Velores J. Filer, 94 of Aitkin, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at her home on Nord Lake. Velores was born February 22, 1929 in Halstad, MN, the daughter of Richard and Minda (Larson) Olson. The family left the farm in 1939 and moved to Rockford, Illinois where her father worked for a machine tool company during the War. Vel attended schools in Rockford and graduated from West High in 1946, she was working for the Bell Telephone Company as an operator when the War ended.
The Olson family moved to California where they built their home in Costa Mesa. She worked in Marketing and Advertising and was the Secretary of the California and Nevada Bottlers Association. Vel met the love of her life, Paul Filer, at the Pepsi Cola Company in Santa Ana and they were married June 5, 1957 in Las Vegas, NV. Paul and Vel lived in Dallas, Kansas City and back to California at the Pepsi Cola parent company in Los Angeles.
While visiting relatives in Aitkin, they purchased the Farm Island Store in 1970 and moved to Nord Lake in 1976. Among their many talents, Vel was a competition Ballroom Dancer and Paul was famous for his wonderful Irish Tenor singing voice.
They both made many good friendships in the Aitkin area.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul in 2010, her parents Richard and Minda, brothers: Cleburne and Rayder and sister, Yvonne.
Vel is survived by her sister Joanne Birtcher of Napa, CA. and many other special relatives and friends.
The Funeral Mass will be 11:00am - Friday, March 31, 2023 at Saint James Catholic Church in Aitkin. Father Mike Patullo will be the officiant. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Spring of 2023 at Saint Thomas Cemetery, Aitkin. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
