Vera Ann Reich, 96, McGregor, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 at Carefree Living, McGregor.
She was born Nov. 29, 1924 in Gates, Nebraska to Joseph and Lena (Ferguson) Jewell. Vera was united in marriage to Earl Reich on July 24, 1942. Vera enjoyed various crafts, gardening, reading and especially spending time with her family.
Vera will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her parents; two grandchildren, Jamie and Tracy; and 10 siblings.
Vera is survived by her children: Don (Sunny) Reich, Tamarack; Judy (Mike) Nelson, Aitkin and Robert (Kathy) Reich, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Cliff, Keith, Erik, Gina and Jeremy; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were held Thursday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. at Fleming Cemetery, Fleming Township with Pastor William Sass officiating. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.