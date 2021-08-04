Vernon Thorsten was born Feb. 21, 1926 and died Nov. 8, 2020 at the Aicota Nursing Home in Aitkin.
Vernon was born to Tony and Tina Thorsten and was preceded in death by his eight brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughter, Janet; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nieces and nephew.
A gathering will be held at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church (36696 320th St., Aitkin) to celebrate Vernon’s life on Aug. 21, 2021 at 11 a.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Vernon Thorsten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.