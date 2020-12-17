Victoria Catherine Permealia Schwartz, 97, a resident of Alborn for over 95 years passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1923 to Herbert and Agnes (Bertrand) Miller in Duluth.
This woman was simply amazing! She was hardworking and selfless her entire life. Victoria touched many lives, was dearly loved and will be greatly missed!
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of nearly 60 years, Stanley J.; daughters, Josephine and Fay and two great-grandsons.
Victoria was also the last survivor of 15 other siblings. Survivors include her daughters: Bertha (Chuck) Cieluch, Duluth; Cecelia Sundstrom, Detroit Lakes; Pamela (Jim) Beaufeaux, Aitkin; sons, Stanley and Michael (Lisa) all of Alborn; son in-law, Rex Dahlman, Meadowlands; 17 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Luke’s Hospice for their care and support. Victoria’s remains will be buried next to her husband at Independence Cemetery in the spring of 2021. Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Care.