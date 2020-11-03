Virginia “Ginnie” M. James, 77, formerly of Hill City, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Brookstone Manor Assisted Living in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.
Ginnie was born on May 16, 1943 to Albert and Edna Toven in Grand Rapids. Throughout her childhood she lived in many places, due to her father being a dedicated military man. The family finally settled in Hill City. While living in Hill City, Ginnie met the love of her life, William “Bill” James. They were united in marriage on June 30, 1962 in Grand Rapids.
Ginnie spent all the days of her life enjoying gardening, sewing, and raising her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and husband, William James.
Ginnie is survived by her daughter, Tammy “Sis” James of Duluth; sons: Tom (Tracy) James, Hill City; Jim (Sherri) James, Hoyt Lakes; Joseph (Wendy) James, Hill City; Terry (Ani) James, Pine City; Tony (Toni) James, Cohasset; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; life-long best friend, Linda Fanth of Cambridge; three brothers; one sister; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cohasset, with funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Mark Peske and Pastor Bill Ziege officiating. Burial will take place at Hill Lake Cemetery, Hill City. There will be a reception at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hill City, following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospice.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.