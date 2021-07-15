Virginia “Ginny” Louise Schneller, 76, Aitkin, formerly of McGregor, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, Crosby.
She was born April 27, 1945 in St. Paul to Louis and Marie (Andersen) Raitor. Ginny was united in marriage to Dale Schneller on April 25, 1963 in St. Paul. Ginny loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; son, Todd Schneller; her parents and sister, Noreen Schneller.
Ginny leaves behind four children: Troy (Cindy) Schneller, McGregor; Tara (Frank) Koes, Rockford; Tina (Chuck) Ladner, Grand Rapids and Kalla (Joel) Robinson, Aitkin; six grandchildren: Kristina (Mickinley) Landrus, Cohasset; Jessica Koes, Hudson, Wisconsin; Erica Koes, Rogers; Frankie Jr. (Dina) Koes, Colorado; James Koes, Rockford and Taylor Ladner, Grand Rapids; loving great-grandmother to eight great-grandchildren; sister, Lynn (Jack) Diederich, Crosby; daughter-in-law, Sue Schneller, Sartell; other relatives, friends and her beloved cat, Vinny.
Services will be Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at McGregor Funeral Home, McGregor with Pastor James Walth officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.