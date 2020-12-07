Virginia Jolls, 86, Aitkin died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin.
She was born Jan. 9, 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated high school in 1953. Virginia was united in marriage to Ronald M. Jolls in Waterloo in 1956. She worked as head nurse at the State Hospital in Brainerd.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald and her daughter, Kimberly Jolls.
Virginia is survived by her son, Tony Jolls; the staff at Aicota Health Care Center, and her friend Roberta Elvecrog.
There will be no services at this time. She will be buried alongside her husband and daughter at Rabbit Lake Cemetery, Glen Township, Aitkin County.
Arrangements are with Sorensen- Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.