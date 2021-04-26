Vivian Helen Virginia (Lounas) Pylvanen–Swedberg, 91, McGregor died Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Golden Horizons in Aitkin.
She was born Aug. 30, 1929 in Minneapolis to John William and Heili Maria Christina (Maki) Lounas. During her childhood she enjoyed music, especially playing the piano. Vivian was united in marriage to Walter Pylvanen on Aug. 30, 1946 in East Lake. Vivian and Walter enjoyed farming together, along with cutting Christmas trees and boughs, deer hunting season, and visiting with family and friends. Vivian had a great talent for gardening and baking, which we all grew to love.
After Walter passed away, Vivian was united in marriage to Joel Swedberg on April 17, 1987 in Moose Lake. A favorite thing to do for Vivian and Joel was to go dancing. If there was a polka band playing, chances are they were there. During this time she started playing music again and bought an organ. She loved playing for the family and tried teaching the younger generation. All through her life, her biggest joy and smiles came when she was able to hold a baby.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Walter Pylvanen; second husband, Joel Swedberg; brother, Alfred Lounas; sisters: MarthaPouti, Ailie Lake, Julia Yetzer, Hazel Isaacs; stepgrandson, Scott Swedberg; daughter-in-law, Helen Swedberg.
Vivian is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Darryl (Sharon) Pylvanen, McGregor; daughter and son-in-law, Marcella (Joel) Swedberg, McGregor; sister and brother-in-law, Marlene (Robert) Berglin, San Diego, California; grandchildren: Brad Swedberg (Brenda), Christine Sweeney (Mike), Scott (Sarah) Pylvanen, Kayla (Jason) Paquette, Tera (Bob) Zimpel; great-grandchildren: Brad (Tammy) Swedberg Jr., Amber (Casey) Pittman, McKenna Carruth, Tony (Jenette) Sweeney, Samantha, Kendal, Fynn, Wyatt and Gryphon Pylvanen, Ivan, Ridge, Ozzy and Rocky Zimpel; great-great-grandchildren: Sunnie Weston, Bear Pittman, Odyn Swedberg, Hallie Sweeney, Kennedy Sweeney; stepchildren: Marvin Swedberg, Joe Swedberg, Stan (Candice) Swedberg, Sheila (Paul) Hoover, Beth (Karen Fine) Swedberg, Laura (Jeff) Davis; many special step, great-step, great-great-step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A celebration of life will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the McGregor Community Center in McGregor. Burial will be at the Rice River Cemetery. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home & Cremation Services in McGregor.