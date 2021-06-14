Wallace F. “Wally” Buckler, 89, Crosby died on June 10, 2012 at Heartwood Senior Living in Crosby.
He was born June 5, 1932 in Brainerd to Maurice and Ella (Hofler) Buckler. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran serving the Korean Conflict. Wally married Shirley McCarthy on Feb. 5, 1954 in Crosby. He retired from a long-time career as a registered land surveyor. Wally was a member of the Myrin-James American Legion Post #443, Ironton.
Wally is survived by three daughters: Sandra (Keith) Bjerkness, Rochester; Carol (Randy) Domin, Ironton and Susan (Ron) Wynn, Deerwood; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding Wally in death were his parents; his wife, Shirley in 2014 and one sister, Dorothy Johnson.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby. Burial will be at the Lakewood Cemetery in Crosby with full military honors presented by Myrin- James American Legion Post. A visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Saturday.