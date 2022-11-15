Wallace Deforest Shodean passed on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2022. He was born October 31, 1924, in Audubon Township to Oscar and Gena (Anderson) Shodean. Growing up he loved playing varsity basketball at Audubon High School. In World War II, he became a US Army paratrooper serving in the 82nd Airborne and 11th Airborne Divisions in Japan. Then, he attended the University of Minnesota earning a Bachelor and Master's Degree.
Wallace started teaching at LeRoy Ostrander High School where in 1957, he met and married fellow teacher, Caroline Kjome. In 1963, the couple bought Lone Lake Resort in Aitkin, Minnesota which they operated for 14 years. In 1963, Wallace also transferred to Goodridge High School teaching an adult version of Agriculture/ Business. He retired after 33 years to run the Shodean farm in Audubon, where he farmed until he was 84.
He is survived by his three children: Kirsti Kjome of Utah, Paul Shodean of New Mexico, and Julie Sharier of Tennessee. Six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Wallace was a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Funeral Service: 11 AM, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church, Detroit Lakes, MN. Burial: Audubon Cemetery, Audubon, MN.
Arrangements are in the care of David Donehower Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Wallace Shodean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.