Wallace “Wally” L. Orsund, 97, Aitkin, joined his loved ones in Heaven Friday, May 7, 2021.
He was born April 6, 1924 in Hoople, North Dakota to Peder and Anna (Iverson) Orsund.
He was preceded in this journey by his parents, brothers, sisters, sons, daughter and stepson. They greeted him with open arms.
Wally is survived by wife, Teresa (Terri, Sweetheart #1); daughters: Mary Ann (Larry) Stenquist, Peggy (Leon) Schendel and Nancy (Dan ) Colgan; daughters-in-law, Marilyn (Tommy) Orsund, Cheri (Wally Jr.) Orsund; stepdaughters, Allison (Ryan) Hanson and Stacy (Larry) Ziegler; his sisters and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss him deeply.
Though the stories of his long life are many, his example of being a good man, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, speak volumes to his legacy. Thank you, God, for letting us be part of his life.
Funeral services will be Sunday, June 27 at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Aitkin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen
-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.