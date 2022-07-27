Wanda Kay Misquadace

Wanda Kay Misquadace, "Zhaa-ga-ji-wii-gaa-ba-wiikwe" 65, of Big Sandy-McGregor, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022 at her home. She was born March 9, 1957 in Cloquet to Walter Misquadace and Agnes (Martin) Chief. Wanda graduated from Central High and enjoyed painting, coloring, playing online games, daily phone conversations with her daughter, Samantha and spending time with her family and friends. Wanda will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, Agnes Chief and Walter Misquadace; brothers, Walter, Jr., Bradley and Bryan Misquadace and Keith Dahlberg; nephews, Wesley and Brandon.

Service information

Jul 28
Tribal Rites
Thursday, July 28, 2022
10:00AM
East Lake Ceremonial Building
Off of Hwy 65 behind Community Center
East Lake, MN 55760
