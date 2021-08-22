Warren Roger Tibbetts, 76, Garrison, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin.
He was born May 8, 1945 in Aitkin to Albert and Gladys (Spangenberg) Tibbetts.
Warren is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Tibbetts; two sons, Roger and Tim Tibbetts; grandchildren: Brett, Kole, Hannah and Faith; brother, John; sister, Ann.
To honor Warren’s wishes, no services will be held. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
To plant a tree in memory of Warren Tibbetts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.