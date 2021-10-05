Wayne Teigen

Wayne M. Teigen, 66, Crosby, passed away Sunday, 9-13-2020 at the CRMC Care Center in Crosby. Celebration of life will be held on Oct 16th, 2021 in Deerwood MN at the Deerwood Auditorium from 11:00AM-5:00PM. Private burial will be on later date in Faribault, MN at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Wayne was born on September 17, 1953 in Bloomington, MN, son of Melvin Bjorn and Eleanor Caroline (Johnson) Teigen. He grew up and was educated at Cannon Falls, MN, graduating from high school in 1972. He helped his dad in the body shop growing up, both in Bloomington and in Cannon Falls until 1995. He moved to Aitkin, MN, where he farmed and drove truck hauling round bales of hay.
He enjoyed muscle cars when he was younger, his family fondly remembers a '69 Cutlass and a '69 Super Bee, also a Duster that their mom drove. Wayne also enjoyed fishing and being with family.
He is survived by: his children: Jason Teigen of Crosby, MN, Renee (Tom) Furlong of Hastings, MN, Sara Teigen of Red Wing, MN, Abigail Teigen and Connor Teigen, both of Ortonville, MN; five grandchildren: Lexi, Madigan, Jacob, Carlie and Hunter; his siblings: Carol (Steve) Plan of Hastings, MN, Debbie (Craig) Way of Faribault, MN, Nancy (Randy) Cocking of Blackduck, MN, Julie (Tim) Bassett of Lakeville, MN, Jennifer Teigen of Faribault, MN, Stephanie Strouth of Faribault, MN; many nephews, nieces, great- nephews & great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents: Melvin and Eleanor; two sons: Bradley Teigen and Isaiah Teigen. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel of Baxter, MN.
To send flowers or cards to remember Wayne to the family please send to: 14676 Fischer Ave. Hastings, MN 55033.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel- Baxter.