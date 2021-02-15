Wesley Dean Merrill, Sr. Biidaanakwad, 60, McGregor, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at his residence.
He was born Feb. 20, 1960 in Amery, Wisconsin to Kenneth S. and Madeline (Moose) Merrill, Sr. He attended high school in Minneapolis and was a U.S. Army veteran. He went on to trade school, working in electrical construction.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Kenneth, Jr., Louis A. and Lucille Ann.
Wesley is survived by three sons: Lucas Christoph Merrill, Wesley Dean Merrill, Jr. and John Michael Merrill; two sisters, Brenda Moose and Louise Moose Villebrun; one brother, Vincent Merrill; nieces and nephews: Samuel, Jeffery, Renee, Suzett, Sandy, Vincent, Vanessa, Kasandra, Meghan, Alexandra, Clinton, and many other special relatives and friends who mourn Wesley’s passing.
The visitation began at dusk on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at the Round Lake Community Center – 2222CoRd. E., Luck, WI. Tribal Rites will begin at 10 a.m., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at the Round Lake Community Center, Luck, Wisconsin. Burial will be in Johnstown Township Cemetery. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin, MN. and Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Centuria, Wisconsin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com or www.kolstadfamilyfuneral