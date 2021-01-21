Wesley Allan Saari, 91, Lake Havasu City, Arizona, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at Lakeview Terrace.
Wesley was born in Beaver Township, Minnesota on Oct. 12, 1929, the son of Emil and Hilja Saari. He went to school through ninth grade and then became a hardworking self-employed man. On May 28, 1949 Wesley married the love of his life, Naomi McEwen in Barnum.
Wesley’s interests included the stock market, weather, music, woodworking, spending time at the cabin, fishing and football. He also loved dogs.
Wesley is survived by his wife, Naomi; children: David (Judy) Saari, Cynthia (Weldon) Keiger, Rick (Kathy) Saari and Randal (Jane) Saari; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two bothers; one sister; and his beloved dogs.
There will be a celebration of life held in the summer of 2021 in his home state of Minnesota.