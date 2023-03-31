Wesley Stevens Wilmo, 85, of Farm Island/Aitkin, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at his home, 1 day after his 85th birthday. He was born March 27, 1938 in Berner to Elmer and Thomina (Hofstad) Wilmo. Wesley graduated from Gonvick High School in 1956. Wesley was united in marriage to Sylvia Steenerson on December 1, 1962 in Clearbrook. Wesley worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the City of Crystal from 1967 until retiring and moving to Farm Island with Sylvia in 1998. He enjoyed ice fishing/spearing, riding side x side, plowing snow, guns, collecting ice fishing decoys. Wesley was a real "people person" and loved visiting and telling stories. Wesley will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Wesley is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Warren (who also passed away 1 day after his birthday); sister, Durly.
Wesley is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia; children, Kimberly Wilmo, Kevin (Dori) Wilmo and Keith Wilmo; brother-in-law, Darrell (Lyla) Steenerson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Services will be Saturday, April 15th at 12 PM in First Lutheran Church, Aitkin with Pastor Reggie Denton officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the Community Food Shelf at First Lutheran Church, Aitkin. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
