Wesley Stevens Wilmo, 85, of Farm Island/Aitkin, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at his home, 1 day after his 85th birthday. He was born March 27, 1938 in Berner to Elmer and Thomina (Hofstad) Wilmo. Wesley graduated from Gonvick High School in 1956. Wesley was united in marriage to Sylvia Steenerson on December 1, 1962 in Clearbrook. Wesley worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the City of Crystal from 1967 until retiring and moving to Farm Island with Sylvia in 1998. He enjoyed ice fishing/spearing, riding side x side, plowing snow, guns, collecting ice fishing decoys. Wesley was a real "people person" and loved visiting and telling stories. Wesley will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Wesley is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Warren (who also passed away 1 day after his birthday); sister, Durly.

Service information

Apr 15
Visitation
Saturday, April 15, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
First Lutheran Church
107 2nd Street SE
Aitkin, MN 56431
Apr 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, April 15, 2023
12:00PM
First Lutheran Church
107 2nd Street SE
Aitkin, MN 56431
